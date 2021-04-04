FC Barcelona does everything possible for Messi to stay, says Ronald Koeman

The coach of the Barcelona Ronald Koeman He explained that “Laporta” has “given him a lot of confidence” since his arrival to the presidency and that they have “used this break to hold meetings.”

“Laporta has given me a lot of confidence, but it is normal with the changes we have made. We could not wait in November that we would be fighting for the League and in the final of the Copa del Rey. We must continue working,” added the Dutch coach at the press conference prior to the game against Valladolid.

Also read: Carolina Isaza shows off her enormous attributes in dance with a string dress

In addition, he said that the objective of these meetings has been “to improve the team taking into account the economic situation of the club.” Asked about the specific case of Erling Haaland, he replied that he will not speak “about players who are not from Barcelona” and about the possible return of Neymar, he said that “it is a decision that depends on the president.”

He also referred to the future of Leo Messi at the club: “We try to get Leo to stay at this club for more years, but now we don’t have to think about next year, but about tomorrow’s game. Things for the future belong to the president and his people. The coach and the players must be aware of the games. “

Regarding the Argentine player, he also said that “this is not the time to rest” against Valladolid although he is warned of a sanction in the same way as Frenkie de Jong, especially considering that the next league game will be against Real Madrid Valdebebas.

“We have 10 games left and the risk always exists. The players must think they are one card away, but the best thing is to go game by game,” he said.

Regarding the options for Sergi Roberto and Gerard Piqué to receive medical discharge and enter the call to face Valladolid, he assured that “they will not risk.”

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content