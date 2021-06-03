FC Barcelona: Directive culé confirms continuity of Ronald Koeman

The board of directors of Joan Laporta announced, after the ordinary meeting held this Thursday at the facilities of the Camp Nou, what Ronald Koeman will continue as coach of Barcelona.

In this way, he will fulfill the year of his contract that remains after the rumor that he could be dismissed to sign another coach. The same president closed “the period of reflection on the continuity” of the coach in the press conference after the meeting.

“It has been reflected and it has been decided to continue with Koeman because we are satisfied with how this period of reflection has gone. We have gotten to know each other better. Ronald has had an impeccable behavior and solutions have been sought for minor differences. That it continues is the best for the Barça “, sentenced Laporta.

In addition, Laporta considered that Koeman “has understood why he had this need to meet him” and acknowledged having “apologized” in case the Dutch coach has been “bothered” by the uncertainty of recent weeks. “Now we know where we are. We will make a very competitive team,” he added.

“Koeman’s figure is reinforced. We have deepened our relationship, we see the coach motivated, put, with a year of experience in the locker room. I see the glass full,” he insisted.

What Laporta did not make clear is whether Koeman will renew for one more season, explaining that it is an issue that “has not been discussed.”

On the other hand, on the return of Jordi Cruyff to Barcelona, ​​this time as an advisor to the football area and under the orders of football director Mateu Alemany, he explained: “He is a man of the world, he can contribute a lot to the technical secretariat and has been a very emotional reunion because it represents the return of a Cruyff home “.

In addition, he said that it provides “a wild card solution for certain situations that may arise” in the future.

