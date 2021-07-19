FC Barcelona: Depay brings to light a video with his worst moments: how he suffered with his knee injury

Memphis Depay has decided to publish a video in which he observes the hardest moments he had to live after he had to undergo surgery in August 2019. The now Barcelona forward shows the hard recovery process that he had to go through to return to being the forward that he was.

In a video sponsored by the sports brand that you saw and published by the footballer himself, unpublished images of the tough recovery phase he was able to overcome thanks to sacrifice and hard work. In the images you can see moments of disappointment, of wanting to throw in the towel … but also of overcoming and of daily exercise to be able to return to the pitch.

Memphis Depay suffered his worst injury as an athlete in December 2019. The then Olympique de Lyon striker had a cruciate ligament tear in his left knee and was KOed until July 2020. 198 days of recovery that we now see thanks to this video that Memphis himself published.

The Dutch forward himself told the UEFA website a few weeks ago about his injury: “I realized that health is the most important thing of all, whatever happens. That keeps me focused. It helps me deal with disappointment, when I don’t play as well as I expected or after losing a match. At the same time, you really know your body. You know how you should feel before a match. form now and being able to make a difference is fantastic.