FC Barcelona: Dart to Koeman? Xavi Hernández proposes Joachim Low as Culé coach

The former FC Barcelona player, Xavi Hernández is the main candidate to occupy the culé bench, however, the Blaugrana legend made it clear that the best option to replace Ronald Koeman is the German world champion Joachim Löw.

Joachim Löw said that he will cease to be Germany’s technical director when the next European Championship ends, so it could be an option.

“Germany has developed a different understanding of football that reminds me of Spain and Barcelona. Would Löw be a good candidate for Barça? Yes, because of his way of understanding the game and because of his personality,” confessed Xavi Hernández for Süddeutsche Zeitung.

END OF AN ERA! After 17 years, Joachim Low will cease to be the manager of the German National Team at the end of Euro 2021 pic.twitter.com/BbDbzaBqP6 – Analysts (@_Analistas) March 9, 2021

“He is a luxury coach. He wanted spectacle, attacking football and then he became world champion,” added the current Qatari Al-Sadd coach.

Ronald Koeman has a contract to be the Blaugrana coach until 2022 and the new president, Joan Laporta, confessed that confidence in him will be maintained.