The FC Barcelona has raised an ERTE to players and employees following the crisis of the coronavirus, imposing a 70% cut to the salary of the players without having reached an agreement with it. Many teams were those that had already established similar measures, although there is no news that Real Madrid is considering a similar measure. However, the Euroleague has already announced its intention to negotiate a global salary adjustment for all the teams that are part of the competition.

