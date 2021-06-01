FC Barcelona close to signing Emerson, Real Betis side

The Barcelona has communicated to Real Betis that will pay the nine million euros necessary to take over all the rights of the Brazilian defender Emerson de Souza, who signed jointly with the Verdiblanco club in January 2019, was announced this Monday on the club’s official radio.

Emerson, a 22-year-old right-back, came to Spain from Atlético Mineiro, who collected six million from Betis, where he has played for two and a half seasons in which he has played 79 official matches and has scored five goals.

Barcelona had agreed the terms of the contract with the footballer for the next three seasons and a period until the next midnight to make the purchase option effective for nine million that, finally, he will exercise.

In addition to the three million profit in the operation, Betis also reserves a fifth of the capital gain that a future and hypothetical transfer of Emerson would generate for Barcelona, ​​which is currently concentrated with the Brazilian team that will play next week the World Cup qualification in Qatar