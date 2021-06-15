FC Barcelona close to completing its first exit for the next tournament

The team of Barcelona anda has signed three players and is expected to announce Memphis Depay in the next few days, so the time has come to start releasing some players.

The first casualty of the Blaugrana box would be the American Konrad of the Fountain, who would already have a closed agreement with him Olympique de Marseille, according to the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

The 19-year-old player would come on loan to the team led by Sampaoli; however, there would be a mandatory purchase clause for five million euros at the end of the season.

Despite the fact that the Miami-born came into Koeman’s plans at the beginning of the season, De la Fuente only played three games with the first team and returned to play with Barcelona B, having good performances, so the Culé team knows that It is time for me to have minutes in the First Division.