FC Barcelona: Clément Lenglet defends Griezmann from his detractors

The French central of Barcelona Clément Lenglet explained that to his compatriot “(Antoine) Griezmann He is not judged reasonably “at the Barça club, where he considers that” he is very important.

This was explained in statements to the newspaper l’Equipe, which also said that “Griezmann has the label” of being one “of the best players in the world” and that is why “very high requirements” are asked.

“Antoine is a very important player for Barça who made us change games on the right wing, especially in the Copa del Rey”, declared Lenglet.

In addition, he explained that for his partner in the Barça team and in the French team “it was a positive season despite everything.”

Griezmann and Lenglet are concentrated with France to dispute the Eurocopa. Didier Deschamps’ first match in the tournament will be on Tuesday against Germany.

