FC Barcelona cannot announce the renewal of Lionel Messi, what prevents it?

With one day as a free agent Lionel Andrés Messi Cuccittini continues to negotiate his future at Futbol Club Barcelona, ​​a team where he has spent his entire career and in which everything indicates that a new renewal will be effective, although this time, out of time, something that had never happened in his 20 years as a soccer player of blaugranas.

Despite the fact that Barcelona was waiting for the official announcement of its renewal, as everything indicates that the negotiations are on the right track with the new directive that he heads Joan Laporta, there are some ‘financial details’ that have made it impossible for Leo Messi stamp your signature on a new contract with him Barcelona.

According to the president of Barcelona himself, it is a financial Fair Play issue within the Spanish League that is blocking the renewal of Leo Messi with the Catalans, as they need to further reduce their salary mass or for the Argentine to lower his economic claims regarding his salary.

“I would like to announce that he is staying but at the moment I cannot say because we are in the process of seeking the best solution for both parties,” Laporta said in Onda Cero’s El Transitor.

For now, Leo Messi is concentrating with the Argentine National Team that participates in the Copa América, which will play the Quarterfinals against Ecuador next Saturday, July 3.

The albiceleste is expected to reach the final of the tournament, which will be held on Saturday, July 10.

On the European Super League, Laporta assured that there are still things to rethink in modern football, an idea that gave rise to that tournament, warning the English teams that they will regret having abandoned the project a few hours after its creation

“There is no money in the market, you have to remove and change things, that’s why this project came out. Barça will want to win LaLiga every year ”, he commented.

