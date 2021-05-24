FC Barcelona boasts the eighth Pichichi of Lionel Messi

Even though that him Barcelona did not have a dazzling season, it can be rescued, as always, the individual performance of Lionel Messi, who won his eighth Pichichi with 30 goals in 35 games.

Messi collaborated in 44 annotations for the Blaugrana team this season, recalling that he attended on new occasions, being among the best passers in the entire Spanish League, brands that still speak of the quality of the Argentine star.

With this new scoring title, Messi added his fifth consecutive top scorer, surpassing the mark of Hugo Sanchez, who got four between 1984 and 1988, a record that had to wait about 33 years to be broken.

⭐ LEOMESSI ⭐

⚽ 30 goals

A new Pichichi Trophy

The 33-year-old footballer is the top individual award winner with eight, leaving behind Telmo Zarra, who got six, while the Mexican legend is in fifth position with five.