FC Barcelona: Antoine Griezmann reveals details about his future

Antoine Griezmann, forward for FC Barcelona and the French National Team, spoke about what is to come in his career after his relationship with the Blaugrana team ends, as he revealed that he would like to play in Major League Soccer.

In an interview for Le Figaro newspaper, Griezmann stated that, when his contract with Barcelona ends, he would like to play in MLS for all that the United States offers and the lifestyle that the league gives you.

“My contract with Barcelona expires in 2024 and that will be the ideal time to go to the United States”

“I love that country, its culture, the NBA and the desire to discover guide me, but also a family to move in”

The French striker came to Barcelona from Atlético de Madrid in the 2019-2020 season, and despite having a somewhat difficult start, he managed to stay with the Catalan team.

