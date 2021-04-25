FC Barcelona: Antoine Griezmann launches a hopeful message for the end of the season

The French forward of the Barcelona, Antoine Griezmann, affirmed after the triumph against the Villarreal (1-2) that his team has in hand to be League champion, but for this they must win all the remaining games of the championship.

“We all want to win the League, but there are four teams fighting,” the French striker, who scored two goals for Barcelona at the La Cerámica stadium, told Movistar microphones.

“We will try to win every game, it is the only way to be champion. It will not be easy, but we have a group to achieve it, “added the player, who pointed out the” direct response “of his team to the first goal of the local team as the key to the victory against Villarreal.

Comparative tridents (in all official competitions this season). Benzema (27) + Asensio (6) + Vinicius (6) = 39 goals. Messi (33) + Griezmann (17) + Dembélé (10) = 60 goals. Barça has 113 goals in 48 games. Madrid has 76 goals in 45 games. – MisterChip (Alexis) (@ 2010MisterChip) April 25, 2021

“We didn’t break down and we all worked together. Before their goal, we failed several times, “recalled Griezmann, who wanted Barcelona to” score first to have the easier games. “

The forward repeated that at Barcelona He has “six finals” left and he gave Atlético de Madrid a favorite “because they are ahead and are doing an incredible League.”

“We are behind and we will try to do our best to be champions,” insisted Griezmann, who was happy with his performance despite acknowledging that he did not play in his natural position.

“I try to be among the centrals and ask for space. It is a pride to be able to be in Barcelona with these teammates to enjoy and do the best possible sometimes with goals and sometimes with assists. I’m very comfortable ”, he concluded.

