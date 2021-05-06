FC Barcelona: Ansu Fati travels to Portugal to schedule a new knee operation

The forward of the Barcelona, Ansu Fati He traveled to Porto (Portugal) this Thursday to “have a clinical examination of his left knee,” according to the Catalan club’s medical services.

The 18-year-old youth squad was operated on the internal meniscus of the left knee on November 9 by the doctor Ramon Cugat after injuring himself two days earlier in a LaLiga match against Betis.

So, he was predicted four months off. However, Ansu Fati has not been able to meet any of the expected recovery periods due to problems in the affected area that he began to have in the postoperative period.

ℹ️ @AnsuFati traveled to Porto today to have a clinical examination of the left knee – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) May 6, 2021

After several conservative treatments and according to the Barça medical services, the attacker has decided to travel to Porto to undergo a new arthroscopy that will be carried out by Dr. Jose Carlos Noronha, a traumatologist specializing in this type of injury.

The goal is for Ansu Fati to be operated on again this Thursday on his left knee to be able to start working the next preseason with his teammates.

