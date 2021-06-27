in Football

FC Barcelona: Ansu Fati overcomes his injury and will join the preseason culé

The young promise of FC Barcelona, Ansu Fati, has been away from the courts for a little more than 7 months, after suffering a knee injury, however, the canterano culé will soon be back on the pitch, as it is expected that he may be in the preseason of the blaugranas.

Before injuring himself, Ansu Fati was being one of the most decisive players of the BarcelonaSince with only 10 games played, he already had 5 goals for his club.

According to information from the medical reports, Ansu Fati is in Madrid being treated by a trusted physiotherapist, following the progress of his injury.

A little over a month ago he underwent a new operation in Porto, which would be his last and would have him ready to start training, not at the same pace as his teammates, but he would start doing field work.

Barcelona’s preseason is scheduled to start on July 12, so Ansu Fati will be awaiting the last approval from the doctor.

Ansu Fati has not played since last November 7, the day he was injured in a match with Real Betis, so when he returns to the field, things will not be easy at all, as the competition has increased.

