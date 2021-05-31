FC Barcelona announces the signing of Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero officially

After weeks of speculation about his arrival as a reinforcement to FC Barcelona of the Spanish League, Sergio ‘El Kun’ Agüero was officially announced as the new signing of the Blaugrana club for the following season in the Spanish League, hoping to make a dumbbell with his ‘countryman’ Lionel Andrés Messi Cuccitini, who has not yet revealed whether or not he remains in the culé entity.

Through a brief statement, FC Barcelona announced the arrival of Agüero in a contract for two seasons and with a clause of 100 million euros.

The ‘Kun’ Agüero will be presented this afternoon as a new Barça player with the following program:

At 6:00 p.m.: signing of the contract in the President Suñol Box in a private event. At 6.25 pm: photographic session on the Camp Nou pitch. At 7:00 p.m.: presentation and subsequent press conference at the 1899 Auditorium

The presentation of the new Barça player can be followed around the world on Barça TV and Barça TV +, starting at 6.15 pm.

