FC Barcelona and Sergio Agüero would have reached an agreement for the next season

In the absence of being official, the arrival of Sergio Aguero to the Barcelona seems imminent. Since he announced that this would be his last tournament with Manchester City, rumors have increased about seeing him alongside his friend Lionel Messi.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, ‘Kun’ has reached a verbal agreement with the Blaugrana board of directors to join his new team in the summer, some media even point out that he would have accepted part of his salary to return to Spain.

The source points out that the contract that they would have offered would bind him until 2023, in addition, it will include a bonus in case they win the title that they have been denied so much since 2015, the Champions League.

Sergio Agüero to Barcelona, ​​here we go! He’s set to join until June 2023, agreement reached. Bonus included in case Barça will win the UCL. #FCB More: Barcelona are also getting closer to sign Memphis Depay. He confirmed to his new lawyers that he wants to join Barça – Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 21, 2021

Agüero would be presented after the final of the Champions League to be played on May 20 against Chelsea. This would be the first reinforcement of Joan Laporta’s project on his return to the Culé presidency.