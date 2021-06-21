FC Barcelona and PSG fight for Robin Gosens, figure of the Eurocopa 2020

Without a doubt, the meeting he held Robin gosens with the German Selection against Portugal has caused several teams to follow closely. The left back has been one of the surprises of this Eurocup, being fundamental in Löw’s scheme.

The Atalanta player has had great seasons with him Atalanta, being considered one of the best in his position in Serie A. According to the Fichajes.net portal, the team’s team Barcelona would have added to the interest in the 26-year-old footballer.

Joan Laporta He mentioned that despite the four reinforcements that have reached the Blaugrana team, the transfer market has not yet closed for the Culé entity, so they would seek to bring three or four more players this summer, the left side being one of the areas that seek to reinforce .

A brief comment on Robin Gosens, a footballer with an atypical career and who will receive the showcase he deserves after this European Championship with his team. The #GER seems to me to be one of the names on the market before and a man with value in Can Barça. pic.twitter.com/04dWojqh4R – David Farré ️ (@daviidfarre) June 20, 2021

The Italian team would not be willing to let him go for less than 45 million, so teams like PSG and Barcelona will have to open the portfolio if they want one of the best full-backs of the moment.