FC Barcelona: And now, what does Messi need to do?

In the absence of the official announcement, the renewal of Leo Messi for him Barcelona It is done. The player from Rosario will extend his bond with the Catalan entity for five years, which will give the club maximum peace of mind regarding its future and, incidentally, will help launch a message of stability to its potential sponsors.

In addition, it will give the player the opportunity to achieve by continuing to grow a legend that, to this day, is already huge. And it is that Messi still has challenges to meet before hanging up his boots. Both with Barcelona and with the Albiceleste.

World Cup and Champions, the priorities

The ones that most urge the Argentine are the World Cup with Argentina and the Champions League with Barcelona. Conquering the Copa América with the Albiceleste has been a great boost for Leo, who sees more possible than ever to win the World Cup.

That will be next summer. Before, you will have to attempt the assault on the Orejona with the Barça. The Champions He has been resisting him for years. Perhaps now, if Laporta keeps the promise of making him a better team, he can win it back.

Be the player of Barça

This season, Leo will become the first player to play 18 seasons with the Barça shirt. In addition, he is two games away from being the player who has played the most Champions League games as a Barça player. He has 149 compared to 151 for Xavi.

The titles

Before hanging up his boots, Messi has the challenge of reaching his friend Dani Alves as the footballer who has won the most titles in history. The Brazilian has 44, compared to 38 for Leo between club and national teams.

If we talk only about clubs, Messi has won 35 trophies with Barcelona, ​​which puts him to one of Ryan Giggs, who holds the record for the maximum number of titles with a single club.

The goals

If he maintains his figures from other seasons, Messi will reach 500 league goals shortly. He’s 27 away from getting it.

Among all the competitions, it is already around 800. It is 33 to achieve it.

The chop with Cristiano

The Portuguese is the only one who has dared to fight for the world title in all this time. They both compete to be the one with the most Ballons d’Or and the most Golden Boots before retiring. For now, Leo beats Madeira 6 to 5 in Ballons d’Or. He also wins in Golden Boots, where he wins 6-4. The goal is to maintain that advantage until the end of their careers.

It seems more complicated to beat the Portuguese in the classification of historical scorers of the Champions League. There, Cristiano takes him 16 goals ahead. Very difficult.

Thus, it seems clear that Leo has a lot to do in this new and final stage as a Barça player. The legend wants more.