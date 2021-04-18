FC Barcelona: Álvaro Morales underestimates Lionel Messi’s conquest of the Copa del Rey

The Barcelona He was consecrated as the champion of the Copa del Rey against Athletic Bilbao by a resounding score of four goals to zero where the Argentine star Lionel Messi scored a double as one of the figures in the match, however, the ESPN commentator Álvaro Morales, belittled and made fun of the triumph of the culé star.

Álvaro Morales, through his social networks, made fun of Lionel Messi despite the victory of Barcelona and the great game that ‘La Pulga’ played in the final of the Copa del Rey against Athletic Bilbao, noting that he won a minor tournament instead of the Champions League where it always disappears in the big games.

“Congratulations to Messisito for the Champions won … ah, no … it was the King’s Cup.”, Published the ‘Brujo’ Morales against Lionel Messi with an emoji ‘disparaging’ the match and the title that Lionel Messi won with the Barcelona.

It should be remembered that Lionel Messi scored at minutes 68 and 72, sentenced the final of the Copa del Rey, converting a double and placing the score with a 4-0 win.

Barcelona’s four goals fell in the second half where, in addition to Lionel Messi, French Antoine Griezmann and Dutchman Frenkie de Jong were the ones who closed the game to give the title to the team led by Ronald Koeman.

