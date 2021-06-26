FC Barcelona already has its “sacrifices” to comply with the Financial Fair Play

FC Barcelona is concerned about the renewal of Lionel Messi, however, the issue of lowering the wage bill is just as important, so they would have already chosen the “sacrificed” to comply with the category and not have problems with La Liga and UEFA.

The Bosnian footballer, Pjanic is the key for the FC Barcelona have the income to stabilize, so your exit to the PSG (who need a midfielder) is perfectly suited to the needs of both clubs.

According to information from the media in France, they assure that Miralem Pjanic, who has a contract with FC Barcelona until 2024, is one of the main objectives of PSG.

The Parisian club already ‘stole’ from Barcelona the signing of Georginio Wijnaldum and now they want one more midfielder of Pjanic’s characteristics, so it is rumored that they would offer an amount close to 15 million euros to acquire the player.

Pjanic lost great prominence last season under Ronald Koeman, since he almost always started off the bench, he was used as a trigger and for this reason he added only 1,285 minutes in the 30 games he played.

