FC Barcelona: Ale Manriquez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Mexican pilot, who steals sighs in networks

As everyone will know, a figure of the kind of Cristiano Ronaldo has to move from one place to another continuously, so he often travels in his private plane. During his time with Real Madrid, one of his pilots was the Mexican, Ale Manriquez.

Manriquez is a loyal fan of Barcelona, ​​who shows his love for the Blaugrana team whenever he can on his social networks. The Mexican can boast that she had one of the best soccer players in history as a passenger.

“I had the opportunity to fly with him. Although I am a Barcelona fan, I am also a soccer fan and being able to talk about my passion with someone who lives it and is also a symbol, it was an incredible experience! ”.

It was during a trip to Miami that the Portuguese star made that the Mexican coincided with him, pointing out that his first impression was that of a complicated person; However, her perception changed when she treated him, pointing out that at all times he behaved appropriately, even invited her to a Madrid match.

“I had my reservations when I found out that we were going to fly with him because I thought he was a complicated person, but it totally changed me when I met him. He behaved very well with the crew, he invited us to dinner there in Madrid and then he invited us to a game ”.

Manriquez has had as crew great figures of the show such as Alejandro Sanz and Adam Levine, likewise, he boasts in his networks a photo with the Mexican pilot, ‘Checo’ Pérez.