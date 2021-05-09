FC Andorra prevails in the Alcoyano stadium

05/09/2021 at 2:59 PM CEST

The Alcoyano and the Andorra They ended their participation in the Second Phase of Segunda B with a score of 2-3 and a victory for the Andorran team. The Alcoyano faced the duel with the intention of recovering his league score after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the previous match against Gimnàstic Tarragona. On the part of the visiting team, the FC Andorra He came from beating 3-1 in his fiefdom at Villarreal B in the last match played. After the result obtained, the Alcoy set is fifth, while the Andorra he is third after the end of the match.

The first part of the duel started in a favorable way for the visiting team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Pau Martinez in minute 33. The Andorran team joined again, increasing the score thanks to a goal from Riverola just before the final whistle, specifically at 43, thus closing the first half with the score of 0-2.

The second period started positively for him. FC Andorra, who put more land in between with a goal from Victor Casadesús a few minutes after the resumption of the match, specifically in minute 48. However, the home team closed the gap with a goal of Angel Lopez at 60 minutes. Subsequently, the Alcoyan team scored, which approached the scoreboard with a goal from Daoudi in minute 68. Finally, the confrontation ended with a 2-3 in the light.

During the match changes were made to both teams. The players of the Alcoyano who entered the game were Daoudi, Pablo Carbonell, Solbes, Juanan Y Jony replacing Spout, Juli, Jona, Moltó Y Rail, while changes in the Andorra They were Borja Herrera, Gaffoor, Ruben Enri, David Martin Y Marc pedraza, who entered to supply Charlie Brown, Bover, Vilanova, Victor Casadesús Y Pau Martinez.

The referee showed three yellow cards, two of them to the Alcoyano (Angel Lopez Y Daoudi) and one to Andorra (Vila).

With this result, the Alcoyano is left with 33 points and the Andorra get 44 points after winning the match.

Data sheetAlcoyano:Alejandro Satoca, Cano (Daoudi, min.51), Primi, Angel López, Antón, Moltó (Juanan, min.75), Diakité, Rubio, Juli (Pablo Carbonell, min.51), Raíllo (Jony, min.80) and Jona (Solbes, min.51)FC Andorra:Nico Ratti, Pastor, Vilanova (Rubén Enri, min.55), Vila, Loureiro, Rai Marchan, Riverola, Bover (Gaffoor, min.55), Carlitos (Borja Herrera, min.55), Pau Martínez (Marc Pedraza, min .85) and Víctor Casadesús (David Martín, min.67)Stadium:The CollaoGoals:Pau Martínez (0-1, min. 33), Riverola (0-2, min. 43), Víctor Casadesús (0-3, min. 48), Angel López (1-3, min. 60) and Daoudi (2 -3, min. 68)