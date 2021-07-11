FBI would investigate Florida security company for assassination of Haitian president



The FBI will collaborate with the investigation into the assassination of the President of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse.

Among the multiple suspects in the assassination of the president of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, is the security company CTU Security based in Miame-Dade, Florida.

It is possible that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) investigate “the role played by the security firm”, whose owner was identified as Antonio Enmanuel Intriago Valera, originally from Venezuela, indicated Telemundo.

A woman, who identified herself as “Yuli”, told W Radio de Colombia that her husband, Francisco Uribe, He was hired for $ 2,700 a month by the company to travel to the Dominican Republic, where he was told that he would provide protection to some powerful families.

She added that she last spoke to her husband almost a day after Moïse’s murder –whose attack left his wife Martine with terrible injuries– and said he was on duty at a house where he and other subjects were staying.

“The next day he wrote me a message that sounded like a goodbye … They were in a hurry, they had been attacked … That was the last contact I had,” he said.

CTU Security has two addresses on its website, according to an ABC News report, which adds that one was a closed warehouse with no signs.

He adds that the other is a simple office with the name of a company of a different name, where the receptionist said that the owner of CTU comes once a week to collect food and hold a meeting.

The United States said it would send senior FBI officials and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to assist in the investigation, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

“The United States remains committed and in close consultation with our Haitian and international partners to support the Haitian people after the assassination of the president,” Psaki said last Friday.

The Chief of the Haitian National Police, Léon Charles, said so far there are 17 suspects in custody for the crime classified as magnidicio that has added to the instability of the country.