The biologist told officers that a colleague in China had asked him to deliver the vials to an investigator from a US institute. However, after examining the vials, customs officials came to an alarming conclusion.

Analysis of what was written on the vials and the stated recipient led inspection staff to believe that the materials in the vials may be from the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), said an unclassified FBI tactical intelligence report that has been accessed by Yahoo News.

The report, written by the Chemical and Biological Intelligence Unit of the FBI’s Directorate of Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMDD), did not indicate the name of the Chinese scientist carrying the suspected SARS and MERS samples or the recipient in the United States, but the FBI concluded that the incident, and two other cases cited in the report, was part of an alarming pattern.

“The Directorate of Weapons of Mass Destruction evaluates foreign scientific researchers who transport undeclared and undocumented biological materials to the United States in their carry-on and / or checked baggage, and who almost certainly pose a biosafety risk to the United States. ”, Indicates the report. “WMDD conducts this highly confidential assessment based on direct access broker reports.”

The report, which was released more than two months ago, before the World Health Organization learned of a cluster of pneumonia cases in Wuhan that turned out to be COVID-19, appears to be viewed under increased FBI concern about the China’s participation in scientific research in the United States. Although the report refers generally to foreign investigators, the three cases cited involve Chinese citizens.

E. coli. “data-reactid =” 44 “> In the case of the suspected SARS and MERS vials, the intelligence report cites another classified document that is marked” FISA “, which means that it contains information collected under the Surveillance Law of Foreign Intelligence Another case cited in the report appeared to involve influenza strains and a third was suspected of E. coli.

(U) Justification: The FBI's WMDD evaluates foreign scientific investigators who transport biological materials to the United States in personal carry-on and / or checked baggage, and who almost certainly pose a biosafety risk to the United States. WMDD conducts this highly confidential assessment based on direct access broker reports. These materials have generally not been properly declared, officially labeled, or packaged, although it is likely that at least some of the materials are associated with legitimate investigative efforts in the United States.

The FBI did not say what kind of biosecurity risk these cases might pose, but Raina MacIntyre, professor of global biosecurity at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, said the FBI appears to be concerned about the dual investigation that could be used to bioterrorism. And he stated that if the illicit samples cited in the report were brought to the United States, it is likely that the traffic goes both ways.

“How can you know what they are bringing or carrying if you do not have a comprehensive surveillance point?” He asked. “If something goes in one direction, it is likely to go in the other, too. It would be very naive to think otherwise ”.

Retired Air Force Brigadier General Robert Spalding, who worked on China-related issues at the National Security Council with the Trump administration, said Chinese citizens carrying biological samples “pose a threat,” but believes that ” it is likely that the person wearing them … is someone unconscious, ”making it difficult to determine intentions. “Some are likely to act deliberately to test our ability to identify and intercept this type of material. Others could be opportunists, “he explained.

The FBI report addresses both biosecurity, which generally involves the intentional misuse of pathogens, and bioterrorism, which covers accidental release. The FBI declined to comment on the report.

Concerns about Chinese biosecurity are not new. For example, the outbreak of SARS that occurred in 2003 was followed by several incidents of infections caused by laboratory accidents, including eight cases due to mismanagement at the Chinese Institute of Virology in Beijing.

“There have been cases in the past where a variant of some type of flu pandemic has escaped from a laboratory due to mismanagement,” said Elsa Kania, a senior fellow at the Center for New American Security.

However, the problem is not limited to Chinese researchers, although those cases have been reported, he continued. “There is no doubt that there is a biosafety risk when someone transports materials clandestinely because … there have been several incidents when this has happened with investigators of different nationalities.”

University researchers conducting laboratory tests to find the genomic sequence of the SARS-associated coronavirus in April 2003. (Photo: Edward Wong / South China Morning Post via .)

Concerns about China’s breach of biosecurity precautions may be long-standing, but the coronavirus pandemic is likely to exacerbate tensions between Beijing and Washington. The outbreak comes amid mounting tensions in U.S.-China relations on issues ranging from trade to espionage.

Andrew Weber, who worked during the Obama administration as assistant secretary of defense for nuclear, chemical and biological defense programs, said the relationship with China in the life sciences has worsened in recent years.

“After SARS, when China needed technical help, it had a strong relationship with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They were transparent because they realized that covering the outbreak cost them dearly, ”said Weber, now a member of the Strategic Risk Council. “In recent years they have withdrawn, making international cooperation difficult.”

However, in recent weeks these tensions have quickly spilled over: President Trump has called COVID-19 the “Chinese virus” and Beijing has promoted conspiracy theories that the virus originated in a US weapons laboratory.

Scientists have insisted that the virus is not a weapon, neither from the United States nor from China. “There is no test to suspect that it is a laboratory-made virus,” said Richard Ebright, professor of chemical biology at Rutgers University. “It doesn’t have any of the signs that would be present in a deliberate manufacturing process.”

However, Ebright does not exclude the possibility that the spread of the virus was due to poor biosecurity in China. One of the main theories indicates that the virus jumped from wildlife to humans. Some researchers speculate that it happened at a live animal market where exotic species are sold for food. But Ebright also notes that wildlife viruses are collected in laboratories, including that of Wuhan. "Therefore, there is a possibility that this virus has entered the human population through the accidental infection of a laboratory worker carrying out the collection in the field or through an accident by one of the employees who classifies the samples in the laboratory itself," he said.

Regardless of the coronavirus, the FBI’s emphasis on Chinese biosecurity appears to stem from a long-standing suspicion by the United States government of China’s involvement in the life sciences. Several recent high-profile Justice Department cases involving the export of sensitive technology have involved Chinese scientists or people with suspected ties to the Chinese government.

In January, the Justice Department announced charges against Charles Lieber, chairman of Harvard’s department of chemistry and chemical biology, for hiding ties to the Chinese government. “It is a clear case of conflict of interest and, unfortunately, it is not an isolated incident,” FBI Special Agent Joseph R. Bonavolonta, the head of the Boston field office, said when he announced the charges.

Lieber, who is free on $ 1 million bail, has yet to file an allegation on the charges.

Charles Lieber leaving federal court in Boston on January 30, after he was accused of lying to federal authorities regarding aid to China.

However, the FBI’s emphasis on China and Chinese scientists is also raising concerns among some academics, who fear it will lead to a kind of blacklist. “I am concerned that the current trend in national security is to create a kind of blacklist that includes people of Chinese descent,” said Nicholas Evans, an assistant professor at the University of Massachusetts Lowell specializing in medical ethics. “That would not only be racist, but it is bad practice. Often attempts by the FBI and other intelligence and law enforcement agencies to target certain profiles have been damaging and have not made us feel more secure. ”

Evans also questioned the FBI’s emphasis on scientists traveling with biological samples as a unique threat. He pointed to previous examples, such as a US laboratory in Maine that was fined more than a decade ago for importing the highly pathogenic avian flu virus from Saudi Arabia.

“The FBI claims that it is impossible to accurately determine the content of the samples, even if they are declared under current import laws,” he wrote in an email. “It is true. But I am skeptical about the extent to which this particular behavior adds significant security risks given that there are many other ways to introduce biological organisms into the country. ”

Yanzhong Huang, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, acknowledged that it is true that China has had loopholes in its biosafety regulations. “For that reason, in February Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke about the need to strengthen biosafety legislation,” he said.

That story has already generated rumors, such as the idea that the coronavirus was created as a biological weapon.

Now, with the deterioration of relations between China and the United States, Huang hopes that collaboration in biological research will be made even more difficult, reversing decades of cooperation. “I often maintain that the United States’ commitment to China in the area of ​​public health is the most successful,” he said. That cooperation survived even the difficult period after the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests.

However, as hostilities between the two countries grow, these relations are taking steps backwards.

“It could be argued that health has no borders, especially when it comes to two countries facing common challenges. This would be a good time to collaborate closely, “he said. “But it’s not being like that.”