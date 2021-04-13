FBI Uses Mixers When Recovering Stolen Bitcoins, Report Says

A report published on April 8 accuses the US federal intelligence and investigation agency, better known as the FBI, of using bitcoin (BTC) mixing services to obfuscate transactions during its seizure procedures for stolen crypto assets. By doing so, it prevents victims of reported cases from checking how many assets were actually recovered.

The author of the report, Joshua Davis, points out that the FBI is using the same cryptocurrency mixing services as the Department of Justice (DoJ) and FinCEN (Control of financial crimes of the United States, in Spanish) they have said they facilitate crime. Even though studies claim that most mixed bitcoins are not used for illicit purposes.

When using mixing services victims must blindly trust the FBI, as they have no way of verifying exactly how much funds the agency actually seized from the criminals. It also makes it very difficult for other government agencies to audit the FBI when they take possession of illicit funds. Joshua Davis in his report “Dear FBI, God Bless Your Heart.”

The actions of the FBI led Davis to raise questions about the morality of the federal agency, especially after proceeding with the closure of Silk Road. The defunct market for illicit substances shut down by the FBI in 2013, which had one of the richest bitcoin addresses in the world.

At the time, the FBI seized 174,000 BTC and later it was learned that the rest, more than 400,000 BTC of the total, disappeared completely, as reported by CriptoNoticias. The incident raised suspicion in the bitcoiner community, especially due to the fact that neither the FBI nor other investigators made mention of the disappearance of the funds.

Federal agents are hiding the trail of bitcoin transactions after they seize stolen assets from criminals, according to the Joshua Davis report. Source: Pixabay / pexels.com

The Silk Road BTCs officially seized by the FBI, were then auctioned and the last 44,000 were bought by 4 bidders in mid-November 2015. However, it was not known what happened to the lost portion of the bitcoins of the dark market and that event remained as one of the mysteries of the early age of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin mixers + discrepancies = lost funds

Davis describes in his report a case similar to the Silk Road that happened in August 2018, when the FBI seized some 39.67 BTC (worth $ 307,000 at the time) from a Tucson, Arizona man identified as Ahmad. Wagaafe Hared. Subsequently, the agency’s reports indicated that the amount recovered was USD 255,731.58, which meant that 16.7% had disappeared.

Initially it was thought that the divergence in the reports corresponded with a typical cut of 15% that the agency takes as part of the sale of recovered assets. However, later, the FBI paperwork revealed discordant data on dates and addresses, making it clear that this was not what had happened, as Davis was able to verify.

From the recorded data, it was learned that the FBI had taken possession of the seized funds in January 2018, seven months earlier than they had initially said. The agency also reported that the funds had come into their hands from an address that had a transaction history of more than 43 million bitcoins, according to Davis.

The FBI report, then, revealed a great additional discrepancy, because if everything happens as it is established in the white paper of Satoshi Nakamoto, there will only ever be 21 million bitcoin. Therefore, if the address that transferred the funds to the FBI had processed 43 million units of the pioneer cryptocurrency, it means that that wallet had already received double the bitcoins that will never exist. “It means that this address could have sent 1% of all the bitcoins to be mined in the history of mankind, but 231 times,” the report adds.

To Davis’s discovery of the FBI’s actions, we should also add the case of the two Silk Road investigators, Carl Force and Shaun Bridges, who laundered thousands of bitcoins from the website’s wallets for your own personal benefit.

After these high-profile cases, it’s no wonder crypto crime victims are more cautious when government agencies report bitcoin forfeiture. Especially if these entities are using mixers to obscure the trail of true recovered funds.