George Floyd died after a white cop put him on the floor and placed a knee on his neck, which has been described as a racial act.

The US Department of Justice granted this Thursday the level of “Maximum priority” to investigation on death of the African American George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis (Minnesota), after the strong protests registered in that city in the last hours.

“The Justice Department has prioritized the investigation and has assigned experienced FBI prosecutors and criminal investigators to the matter,” said US Attorney Erica MacDonald and FBI Special Agent-in-Charge Rainer Drolshagen in a joint statement.

The US Justice assured that it will carry out a “solid criminal” investigation into the death of Floyd, which occurred on May 25 after being arrested by a white police officer, which has revived the national debate on the excessive violence of the police forces against the black population of the country.

“The federal investigation will determine whether the actions of the former Minneapolis Police Department agents involved violated federal law,” added the investigators, who called for “calm” of the population while the investigations are carried out.

The FBI He referred to the agents as “ex” in that communication because the Minneapolis police force decided Tuesday to expel the four officers involved in Floyd’s arrest and death.

Upon arrival at the scene after receiving a complaint about the use of a ticket false, this Monday, the police found the subject sitting inside his vehicle, and when he was ordered to leave, the arrest was resisted, according to the official version, which adds that during the arrest, when the agents already had the man handcuffed and stretched out. Below, they noticed that he had “medical difficulties”.

In the video, taken by people who stumbled upon the scene, the man is seen face down on the pavement and an agent on him squeezing his neck with one knee for several minutes, without changing his posture, despite the complaints being heard. of the detainee that he cannot breathe, until he seems to lose consciousness.

Please, please, please, I can’t breathe. Please, ”Floyd is heard addressing the officer, who does not stop pressing his neck with his knee until minutes later an ambulance arrives and the detainee is lifted onto a stretcher without showing signs of life.

Given these graphical tests, the mayor of Minneapolis, the Democrat Jacob Frey, asserted this Thursday that Floyd was “killed for being black” and that “he would be alive today if he were white”.

“I’m not a prosecutor, but let me be clear: The agent who arrested (Floyd) killed him,” Frey said in an interview with the US television network CBS.

These statements came hours after the protests in Minneapolis over the death of the Afro-American, 46, flared up on Wednesday night with confrontations and looting, as calls for the arrest of the agent responsible for the crime grew.

In the midst of a pandemic, thousands of people returned to the streets last night for the second consecutive day in a series of protests that included escraches in the homes of the police than suffocated Floyd with his knee and the county attorney, and they became increasingly violent as the night wore on.

They also included confrontations with the Police, who shot tear gas and rubber bullets in various parts of the city against protesters, as well as the looting of a Target department store and a liquor store, and the burning of an auto parts store, among other incidents.

Another group of protesters went to the home of the agent directly implicated in Floyd’s death, Derek Chauvin, at whose entrance they marked the word “assassin” and other inscriptions in red paint until they were dispersed by riot officers.

The arrest of Floyd, who according to local media had spent five years working as security guard from a Latino restaurant and club in Minneapolis and was considered a peaceful and affable person, came about by a complaint that he had tried to use a fake $ 20 bill at a supermarket.

Floyd’s repeated “can’t breathe” at the arrest scene has become the cry of protest that once again highlights police violence against African Americans in the United States.

