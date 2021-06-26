FBI searches for missing Texan family on Monterrey-Nuevo Laredo highway

MONTERREY, Nuevo Leon

The San Antonio, Texas FBI issued a search card for Gladys Pérez Sánchez, 39, and her minor children, who disappeared on the Monterrey-Nuevo Laredo highway.

The family of Texan origin was last seen when they returned to the American Union after visiting relatives in Sabinas Hidalgo, Nuevo León, on the 13th of this month.

Given the recent disappearances in the aforementioned road, authorities from Nuevo León and Tamaulipas, as well as federal authorities, implemented a surveillance operation by land and air.

According to groups, more than a hundred people have disappeared on the aforementioned road.

In mid-May, the United Forces for Our Disappeared in Nuevo León (Fundenl) reported the disappearance of 15 men in different events; however, the figure has been increasing exponentially.

Through a statement, the Seventh Military Zone also reported on the actions carried out in coordination by state and federal authorities in the state of Tamaulipas to guarantee the safety of drivers traveling through that area.

“The purpose of this strategy is to implement the security of federal highway number 85 in the Monterrey, Nuevo León-Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas section, permanently 24 hours a day,” the letter stated.

BREAKING NEWS: Gladys Pérez Sánchez, 39, originally from Laredo, Texas, and her two children were last seen on June 13 after visiting relatives in Sabinas Hidalgo, Nuevo León. Please contact the FBI at 210-225-6741 with any information. pic.twitter.com/oLHuFvna9a – FBI SanAntonio (@FBISanAntonio) June 26, 2021

* bb