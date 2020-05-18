The identity of a Saudi Arabian official, who is noted for his alleged aid to al-Qaeda terrorists, was accidentally revealed in a court document.

By: Web Writing

UNITED STATES.- The FBI revealed in a court document the identity of an official of the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Washington that allegedly supported the Al-Qaeda terrorists responsible for the attacks of the 11 of September, which fuels the claims of the relatives of the victims who seek to investigate the responsibility of the Sunni monarchy.

The name was revealed in a file submitted by Jill Sanborn, deputy director of the anti-terrorism division of the FBI, before a federal court in April, in response to a lawsuit by the families of the victims of 9/11 who accuse the Government of Saudi Arabia of complicity in the attacks.

In the document, which was published at the end of last week, the name of Mussaed Ahmed al-Jarrah, who worked at the embassy of Saudi Arabia in Washington DC when the attacks terrorists of 2001, but in an apparent oversight was not crossed out in a sixth mention. When the fact, noticed by a reporter from Yahoo News, was consulted with the authorities, the Justice Department notified the court to withdraw the document.

Only in the last decade was it confirmed that the United States was investigating a possible link or complicity of Saudi Arabia in attack. In this framework, the role of two subjects was worked on: Fahad al-Thumairy, a radical cleric and Saudi official who worked in Los Angeles; and Omar al-Bayoumi, an alleged agent who assisted two al-Qaeda terrorists by giving them accommodation and money a year before the operation, also in Los Angeles. While Riyadh has always denied any link to the attack, a document from the FBI notes that both characters were ordered to assist them, as well as a third person whose identity was unknown, until now.

For this reason, the lawyers of the victims’ relatives, who claim to investigate the alleged Saudi complicity, referred to the subject as “the third man” They did know his identity, after raising the request to Donald Trump the last 11 of September, but the information was revealed to them through the courts and under strict confidentiality, which did not allow public pressure on the track. “This is a giant blunder. It shows that there was a great cover-up on the role of the Saudis, “said Brett Eagleson, spokesman for the families, in statements to Yahoo.

Although it is not clear what the tasks that Al-Jarrah performed were. According to diplomatic sources for the news portal, the official was dedicated to overseeing activities within the Ministry of Islamic Affairs in Saudi-backed mosques and Islamic centers. He was then transferred to diplomatic missions in Malaysia and Morocco.

However, it is unknown what tests the FBI on the actions of the former official and how solid they are. The document in question notes that the suspicion that Al-Jarrah “commissioned” the other two subjects to assist the terrorists is a developing theory and not a definitive conclusion.

However, a statement by a former agent of the FBI He notes that the agency suspected that Al-Jarrah was “supporting” and “keeping” these people during the investigation.

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia, who is a partner in the United States and an important ally of Washington in the Middle East, has strongly denied any official participation in the attacks against the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon, which left almost 3,000 dead.

(With information from Yahoo News and Infobae)