FBI reveals Kurt Cobain death file 27 years after he passed away

On April 5, 1997, the world woke up with the news of the death of Kurt Cobain, the leader of the band Nirvana. Much was said then and so much more so far when the FBI has revealed the file of the death of the popular musician who committed suicide in Seattle.

27 years have passed and everything has been heard, from the most widespread theory and that was considered the main one, his suicide due to a depression he suffered, to speculation that ranged from a conspiracy to assassinate him to the direct intervention of his partner, Courtney Love.

The investigations tied up all the ends and the result was that it was the original idea when they found the lifeless body of the author of songs like Smells Like Teen Spirit, Come As You Are or Rape Me the correct one, but the declassified documents they bring new data to the public knowledge.

To begin with, a huge amount of drugs that the singer and guitarist had in his body, which is why it was doubted that he was even capable of lifting the weapon, since Cobain was found (by an electrician, three days after death) with a shotgun that had been fired at his chest.

The artist showed different needle sticks in the arms, as well as a packet of adulterated cigarettes, that not only showed her total addiction, but also served as the basis for thinking that it was Courtney who, in search of her husband’s fortune, would have orchestrated the whole thing.

Despite the alleged evidence and requests that the FBI received to direct the investigation on this premise, the file of his death presents the response that was given from the agency to that end. “We appreciate your concern that Kurt Cobain may have been the victim of a homicide. However, most homicide investigations, as a rule, are within the jurisdiction of state or local authorities, “he began by saying.

“In order for the FBI to initiate an investigation into any complaint we receive, specific facts must be presented indicating that a violation of federal law has occurred within our investigating jurisdiction. Based on the limited information you provided us, we are unable to identify any violation of federal law within the investigative jurisdiction of the FBI. Therefore, we cannot start any investigation in this case. ” it was explained.