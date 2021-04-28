FBI raided Rudy Giuliani’s New York apartment

Federal police raided the New York apartment of Rudy Giuliani, a former city mayor and former personal lawyer for Donald Trump, in the framework of an investigation into his activities in Ukraine, several US media reported on Wednesday.

According to the newspaper The New York Times, which cites anonymous sources, the search warrant was issued by federal prosecutors in Manhattan and during the warrant “electronic devices” were seized.

Neither prosecutors nor the FBI confirmed the information when asked.

According to Robert Costello, an attorney for Giuliani, the raid was a “legal banditry”.

“Why would you do this to someone … who has been a prosecutor, mayor of New York, and a personal advocate for the 45th president of the United States?” He told The New York Times.

Indeed, Giuliani he also served as the federal prosecutor for Manhattan.

Federal prosecutors have been investigating the lobbying activities of Giuliani in Ukraine, and more specifically the possibility that he would advocate on behalf of Ukrainian officials and businessmen before the Trump administration in 2019, according to various media.

Giuliani, 76, has not been charged by the prosecution, which has not officially ruled on the investigation.

But in the fall of 2019, he was caught up in the heart of the Ukrainian scandal that rocked the Trump presidency.

His efforts to convince Kiev to turn over compromising information about Joe Biden came to light and helped put Trump on impeachment trial, which the president successfully circumvented.

Prosecutors had already tried under the Trump administration to obtain a search warrant for the phones of GiulianiBut senior Justice Department officials objected, according to various media outlets.

Two men who worked for Giuliani In Ukraine, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman were also charged in New York in late 2019 with violating campaign finance laws. His trial is expected to begin in October.

In addition, the Treasury Department sanctioned four Ukrainians in January who helped to Giuliani in their efforts, accusing them of electoral interference.

Giuliani He is one of Trump’s strongest supporters and claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged in favor of Biden.

Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney, was charged with tax evasion and violation of election finance laws. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison in late 2018.