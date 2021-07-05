FBI points out that the “breadth” of the cyberattack in the US limits its response capacity

The United States Federal Police (FBI) highlighted on Sunday that the “extent” of the cyber attack that has been underway since Friday against the Kaseya company, which affects its clients, could prevent it from responding to all victims individually.

Hackers attacked Kaseya on Friday, just ahead of a long weekend on holiday Monday in the United States, to demand a ransom from potentially more than 1,000 companies through management software offered by that US firm.

“If you believe your systems have been compromised, we encourage you to use all recommended measures and follow Kaseya’s advice to immediately shut down the servers (hosting the affected software) and report it to the FBI,” the FBI said in a message. .

“Although the scale of this incident may prevent us from responding to each victim individually, all the information we receive will be useful to counter this threat,” he stressed.

The FBI opened an investigation and is working with the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and other agencies “to understand the scale of the threat.”

US President Joe Biden said late Saturday that he had ordered an investigation, in particular to determine whether or not the attack came from Russia.

“We are still not sure,” he said.

It is difficult to estimate the extent of this “ransomware” attack, a type of computer program that paralyzes computer systems and then demands a ransom to unlock them.

According to Kaseya, fewer than 40 customers were affected. But some of them have clients, and the attack may have spread to hundreds or even thousands of them.

Based in Miami, Kaseya, which claims to have more than 40,000 customers, offers IT tools to businesses, including VSA software to manage the network of servers, computers and printers from a single source.

In a new message on Sunday, the company said it was working around the clock, “in all geographies,” to resolve the issue and restore service to its customers using the affected software remotely “within 24 to 48 hours”.

Cybersecurity firm ESET Research identified victims of the cyberattack in 17 countries on Saturday.

As a direct consequence of the cyberattack, a Swedish supermarket chain had to close 800 stores on Saturday after its boxes were paralyzed.

