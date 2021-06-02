FBI offers up to $ 25,000 in reward for the whereabouts of missing Colombian mother and daughter in Miami, Florida



File photo of Miami Dade police officers.

Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images

MIAMI, Florida – The Investigative Police (FBI) offered a $ 25,000 reward to anyone with information leading to the whereabouts of Colombian Liliana Moreno and her daughter Daniela Moreno, disappeared five years ago in Miamilocal media reported on Wednesday.

That amount is added to another $ 5,000 dollars that were already on sale to find the mother and her daughter, whose disappearance on May 30, 2016 remains a mystery.

Moreno, 41, and his daughter, 8, were last seen that day with the minor’s father Gustavo Castaño, who, according to the FBI, is considered a “person of interest” in this case.

Discussion prior to disappearance

According to Castaño, he argued with Liliana and left her with her daughter at a nearby store on the Turnpike in Doral (Miami-Dade), but the police found no trace of them.

Surveillance cameras registered missing persons in Castaño’s car

The security cameras recorded the passing of Castaño’s vehicle with the disappeared and an hour later his return without them.

Moreno’s family made statements from Colombia to the Telemundo channel to express their anguish and despair at not knowing anything about them for so long.

Miami Dade police say they haven’t forgotten about Liliana and Daniela Moreno

Álvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami Dade police, said detectives have not “forgotten” about Liliana and Daniela and have “followed all the leads that have come in” since their disappearance, although they have not obtained results.

Family of disappeared thunders against the father of the minor for not showing his face

Eduardo Moreno, Liliana’s brother, attacked Castaño for continuing to “make his life” no matter what happened to the two missing and for not “showing up.”

“He may know much more about what happened,” he told Telemundo, while his sister Yamilet Moreno, sister of the disappeared, affirmed that they have been “waiting for answers” for five years and it has been “a very great pain” for the family.

According to the América Tevé channel, during the investigation, Castaño allegedly tried to commit suicide and in an incident with the police, he lost an eye when he was shot by a taser gun.