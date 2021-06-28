FBI joins the search for a missing American family on the Monterrey-Nuevo Laredo highway



The FBI asks for support to locate Gladys Pérez Sánchez and her children.

Photo: @FBISanAntonio / Courtesy

15 days after the disappearance of an American family after making a trip to the community of Sabinas Hidalgo, in the Mexican state of Nuevo León, bordering the United States, the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation The FBI joins the search.

This is how FBI agents began with the search for US citizens Gladys Pérez Sánchez and her children, John Carlos and Michelle Cristina, who disappeared since June 13, after making a trip to Nuevo León.

FBI joins the search for American family, disappeared in Mexico

It was through his Twitter account that the FBI asked for the support of the public to find the whereabouts of Pérez Sánchez and his children, who have been missing for two weeks.

“They were last seen on June 13 after visiting relatives in Sabinas Hidalgo, Nuevo León,” highlights the FBI message on their Twitter account.

Last seen on the Monterrey-Nuevo Laredo highway

The American family was seen taking the Monterrey-Nuevo Laredo highway, with the intention of returning to the United States, but never reached their destination, since they lost track of them.

The FBI calls on citizens to provide information that helps to locate Gladys and her children, so it asks that any information that is had, they can call the offices of the agency.

“Please contact the FBI at 210-225-6741 with any information,” highlights the FBI tweet.

BREAKING NEWS: Gladys Pérez Sánchez, 39, originally from Laredo, Texas, and her two children were last seen on June 13 after visiting relatives in Sabinas Hidalgo, Nuevo León. Please contact the FBI at 210-225-6741 with any information. pic.twitter.com/oLHuFvna9a – FBI SanAntonio (@FBISanAntonio) June 26, 2021

For this reason, the Mexican authorities in the state of Nuevo León began with the search for the American family, with no clues about their whereabouts so far.

Two days after the disappearance of the American family, the Special Immediate Search Group (GEBI) of the Nuevo León Attorney General’s Office, called on citizens to provide information to help locate Gladys and her children.

According to official information, the American family was aboard a yellow 2014 Chevrolet Sonic car with license plates NBX-4740, from the state of Texas, United States.

Official reports highlight that Gladys, 39, traveled with her son John Carlos González, 16, and her daughter Michelle Cristina Durán, nine, who decided to travel by road to Mexico, to visit relatives who live in Sabinas hidalgo.

The visit was carried out without major setback and then the family decided to return to the United States, so they took the Monterrey-Nuevo Laredo highway, where they were seen for the last time, since they did not reach their destination.

And so far the whereabouts of Gladys and her children is unknown.

You can also read:

–American family disappears in Mexico in area with presence of drug traffickers; they ask for help to locate them

–After XV years party, they die of COVID-19, the mother of the celebrated and 7 uncles in Argentina

–AstraZeneca starts its clinical trials of vaccine against South African variant of COVID-19