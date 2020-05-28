15 minutes. The President of the United States (USA), Donald Trump, announced this Wednesday that, at his request, the Federal Police (FBI) and the Department of Justice began an investigation into the circumstances of the death of George Floyd. The African American died after being arrested by the Police in Minneapolis, in the state of Minnesota.

“At my request, the FBI and the Justice Department have already launched an investigation. about the very sad and tragic death in Minnesota of George Floyd. “This was reported by Trump through his account on the social network Twitter.

“I have asked that the investigation be accelerated and I greatly appreciate all the work done by the local police,” said the president. Similarly, he assured that “justice will be done“

…. I have asked for this investigation to be expedited and greatly appreciate all of the work done by local law enforcement. My heart goes out to George’s family and friends. Justice will be served! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

In a video recording you can see a White cop kneeling on Floyd’s neck, 46 years old and who was arrested for an alleged forgery. Floyd tries to ask for help and repeatedly screams that he can’t breathe.

Subsequently, Floyd is shown motionless, before being placed on a stretcher and transferred by ambulance. His death caused outrage and protests in Minneapolis, where hundreds of people took to the streets demanding justice.

Demonstrations continue

In the midst of a pandemic, thousands of people returned to the streets for the second consecutive day. The series of protests included escraches (acts of repudiation) in the homes of the policeman who suffocated George Floyd with his knee and the county attorney.

They ask for justice (. / EPA / Tannen Maury)

There were also confrontations with the Police, who fired tear gas and rubber bullets at various points in the city. There was even looting at Target department stores and a liquor store, in addition to the fire of an auto parts store.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who on Tuesday announced the firing of the four officers involved in Floyd’s death, called for the arrest of the man Wednesday.

“In the past 36 hours I have grappled with a fundamental question:Why the man who killed George Floyd is not in jail? If you had done it, or I would have done it, we would be behind bars right now, “said the mayor.

For her part, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who represents the city of Minneapolis, said that “the police officer who killed George Floyd should be charged with murder.”

Although the FBI opened an investigation into Floyd’s death, a group of protesters went to the home of Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman, with jurisdiction over Minneapolis, There, they demanded that the officers be charged.

Another group moved into the home of the agent directly implicated in Floyd’s death, Derek Chauvin. At the entrance marked the word “murderer” with red paint and other inscriptions. Then they dispersed them with riot gear.

“Please, please, please, I can’t breathe. Please,” Floyd is heard dying.

Floyd’s “can’t breathe” became, precisely, the cry of protest that once again highlights police violence against African-Americans in the United States.