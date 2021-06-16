FBI intercepted the phone of Natti Natasha’s husband, Raphy Pina, for a case involving firearms



The FBI tapped the phone of Raphy Pina, Natti Natasha’s husband.

Photo: ARMimage. / Grosby Group

The manager, producer and Natti Natasha’s husband, Raphy Pina, he continues to face justice. Since a time ago, Raphy Pina has been investigated by the North American authorities for a case of firearms that Vida Isabelle’s father would supposedly have in a vault of his house. For this, the FBI intercepted Pina’s phone and he plans to use those calls as evidence against him.

Raphy Pina is being accused of having firearms and ammunition for the same in a vault. This, with due permission, would not be a problem. However, singer Natti Natasha’s partner he is treated as an ex-convict despite not having been in jail, for a previous court case and that, in the United States, is illegal. The prosecution wants to base in calls Raphy made that federal agents intercepted.

Raphy Pina’s defense attorneys argue that the prosecution cannot use as evidence calls that were illegally intercepted, since they never gave neither to Raphy, nor to his lawyers the documents where they indicate this. The prosecution document speaks of a call that allegedly supports the theory that Raphy had those weapons in a vault. However, the document they have allegedly speaks of interception of four calls and none of it confirms that evidently the producer had the weapons in a vault of his house, as indicated by the defense.

The lawyers also presume that the prosecution does not believe much in the translation of the motion that Raphy’s defense presented, making it difficult to act on that. However, the prosecutor in charge of the case, according to the newspaper El Nuevo Día, says that no further evidence is needed: “Telephone calls intercepted in the motion previously delivered as part of the discovery of evidence reflect what the prosecution argued in its response: the vault at the defendant’s residence contained firearms ”.

Raphy’s defense asked for a few extra days to be able to respond adequately once they received the documents they requested from the prosecution, since perhaps the errors in the translation could have generated some kind of misunderstanding.

Natti Natasha’s husband He has been always collaborating with the authorities, because as he said some time ago when they found some premises that would have belonged to him eight months before the police operation: “He who does not owe it, does not fear it.”

Meanwhile, he is at home with his four children and his beautiful partner. Natti Natasha giving all the attention and care to the new member of the family, Vida Isabelle, who is already a celebrity on Instagram. In fact, a few days ago they published the baby’s first studio photo shoot. There is no doubt that this family has all its fans in love.