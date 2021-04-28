FBI executes search warrant for Rudy Giuliani’s apartment in New York



Rudy Giualiani faces federal investigations.

Photo: MANDEL NGAN / AFP / Getty Images

A group of federal Manhattan investigators executed a search warrant at the Upper East Side apartment of Rudy giuliani, the former mayor of New York City.

Investigators managed to obtain electronic equipment, indicates a report in The New York Times.

Giuliani, who was the former president’s personal lawyer Donald trump, has been under the scrutiny of prosecutors over potential business in Ukraine.

The report adds, according to three sources consulted, that the review of the property represents a step forward in investigations against Giuliani and represents an “extraordinary” measure for a public figure like him.

The investigations against the former mayor focus on whether Giuliani illegally pressured the Trump Administration in 2019 to affect the then political rival of the former president, the now president Joe biden.

That matter was even part of the impeachment process against Trump.

It is indicated that the investigation is conducted by the US Attorney’s office in Manhattan and the FBI, that for months he sought the authorization of a judge to obtain the search warrant for Giuliani’s phones.

“While the court order is not an explicit accusation of wrongdoing against Mr. Giuliani, it shows that the investigation has entered a new aggressive phase”, highlights the Times. “To obtain a search warrant, investigators must persuade a judge that they have good reason to believe that a crime was committed and that the search will yield evidence of the crime.”

Former mayor Giuliani would have tried to obtain information about Hunter Biden, to harm his father, then a presidential candidate.

The authorities, in fact, have accused Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman for financial crimes and await trial in October.

In January 2020, a recording obtained by ABC News It appears to capture President Trump telling his associates that he wanted then-US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch to be fired while speaking at a small meeting that included Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman.

The recording contradicted Trump’s statements that he did not meet Lev Parnas or Igor Fruman.

Sources familiar with the recording told ABC News that it was made during an intimate dinner on April 30, 2018, at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC.

In the recording, it appears that the two Giuliani associates are telling Trump that the US ambassador has been “speaking badly,” leading directly to the president’s alleged comments. The recording was made by Fruman, according to sources familiar with the tape.