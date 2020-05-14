© External

The 9/11 attack It continues to run rivers of ink in the United States. The FBI continues with the investigations to unravel what really happened in that attack on the Twin Towers, investigations that continue and on which the families of the deceased, through their lawyers, continue to request information on an ongoing basis. And precisely in one of those records, is where the United States has made a mistake: unintentionally disclose who is the so-called ‘third man’.

Throughout all these years, the FBI has conducted different lines of research to try to find out what happened that day. And one of these routes is the one that relates the hypothetical participation of Saudi Arabia giving key support to some of the terrorists. To date, the American intelligence services have released the names of two people, indicating that a third party related to the Saudi embassy in Washington DC Could be related to the case.

However, the sensitivity of this information could create a major diplomatic conflict, so the FBI has always been very careful to communicate. In fact, only the lawyers of the families that suffered the 9/11 attack were released the name under the oath that they would never make it public. And now, in an absurd turn of events, it was the FBI itself that revealed the name by mistake, a discovery made by ‘Yahoo News’.

This part of the research is focused on the hijacking of the American Airlines plane that crashed into the Pentagon, ending the lives of 125 people. According to the investigations, Fahad al-Thumairy, a radical cleric who served as an imam for King Fahd’s mosque in Los Angeles and Omar al-Bayoumi, a regular suspect in US forces, they would have helped the two terrorists during the 9/11 attack. But, in addition, the line of investigation pointed to a third person, whose name had never come to light, and who could be related to the Saudi Arabian embassy.

After a request for information from the lawyers of the families who were victims of 9/11, the FBI presented a statement during the past month, but that was revealed at the end of last week, in which it explained how this route of investigation. It was not until Monday when a journalist from ‘Yahoo News’ realized that he had a man crossed out five times in the document – as had usually been done – but that one of the times had not been covered: “In all records that refer to or relate to Jarrah“was the key phrase.

Mussaed Ahmed al-Jarrah He was a middle-level official of the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, assigned to his country’s embassy in Washington DC between 1999 and 2000. He was the third man related to that part of the investigation in relation to 9/11. , whom the American authorities and the FBI suspect that has information related to the attack that has never been seen.

Once ‘Yahoo News’ noticed the error, they contacted the FBI to explain the situation: just a few hours later, that public document was removed from the database, leaving a simple message behind: “Document has been archived incorrectly“The Saudi government has repeatedly denied any involvement whatsoever, and, moreover, proclaims itself a basic US ally against terrorism. An absurd mistake that has revealed a name that may be key in FBI investigations. about what happened on 9/11.