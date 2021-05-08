FBI declassifies Kurt Cobain file – Chihuahua News – Intrelíneas

The FBI has released its archived records relating to the late Nirvana leader Kurt Cobain, as Rolling Stone magazine notes. The 10-page file contains letters from two people who asked the bureau to investigate the rock star’s 1994 suicide death, believing foul play was involved. “The police who took the case were never very serious in investigating it as a murder,” wrote one of the individuals.

The other letter, dated September 24, 2003, reads: “I think a great injustice could have been done in the case of Kurt Cobain.” The person later wrote: “I am writing to you in the hope that you will help me press for a reexamination of Cobain’s death. Millions of fans around the world would like to see the inconsistencies surrounding death cleared up once and for all. It is sad to think that an injustice of this nature can be allowed in the United States ”.

The FBI file also contains several letters that the bureau sent to the individuals, informing them that the FBI does not necessarily have the jurisdiction to investigate a possible homicide. “For the FBI to initiate an investigation of any complaint we receive, specific facts must be present that indicate that a violation of federal law has occurred within our investigating jurisdiction,” the three responses read.

The file closes with a fax that Cosgrove / Meurer Productions sent to the FBI in January 1997. CMP is the company behind the documentary series Unsolved Mysteries, which aired an episode about Cobain in February 1997. The fax says: “At least one investigator, Tom Grant, a Los Angeles-based private investigator and former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy, is convinced that the official suicide decision was a hasty trial. “

Terry Meurer, co-founder of Cosgrove / Meurer Productions, told Rolling Stone: “We contacted the FBI for various stories and we tried to get information on them,” adding, “That was a typical communication.”

You can find the complete file on Kurt Cobain on the FBI website.

