The FBI linked the shooting at a Texas military base with an act of terrorism and indicated that it is seeking “a second person of interest.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) from the United States linked a shooting happened this Thursday at a military base in Texas, in which the attacker died, with an act of “terrorism”.

As previously reported by the Navy, the incident occurred around 06:15 local time in the Corpus Christi Naval Air Station and the shooter “was neutralized”.

“We have concluded that this morning’s incident at Corpus Christi Naval Air Station is related to terrorism,” Leah Greeves, an FBI spokeswoman, reported in a brief statement to the media.

Greeves also indicated that they are looking for “a second person of interest,” although he called for “remain calm.”

Although the authorities have not released too many details about the incident, local media have reported that the attacker tried to enter the base with a vehicle, but the soldiers quickly blocked the entrance.

It was then that he got out of the vehicle and opened fire on the military, a shooting in which he was killed.

A military man, who has already been discharged, was also slightly injured in the incident.

This shooting occurs days after U.S. Attorney General William Barr announced that the FBI has evidence linking To the Qaeda with Saudi Air Force Chief Warrant Officer Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, suspected of an attack at another US naval base.

That incident occurred in December at the base in Pensacola, Florida, and three people died, in addition to Alshamrani, and eight were injured.

According to Barr, the FBI managed to access Alshamrani’s mobile device, which would demonstrate contacts with Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQPA) – the Yemeni branch of the organization – before and during his stay in the United States.

Alshamrani was part of a contingent of Saudi Air Force soldiers who received training at United States military bases.

With information from EFE