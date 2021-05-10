FBI Blames Darkside Hackers For Attacking Colonial Pipeline

15 minutes. The Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States (FBI) pointed out this Monday to the group of hackers Darkside as responsible for the cyberattack that has kept Colonial Pipeline, the largest network of oil pipelines in the country, out of service since last Friday.

The FBI said in a statement that it continues to work with the company and its government partners in the investigation of what happened. The attack blocked access to the company’s computers and is asking for money to free them.

The FBI information confirmed the initial predictions of security experts who pointed out as a possible suspect in the attack against Colonial to DarkSide, a group supposedly located in Eastern Europe.

Out of service

The Colonial network, located in Georgia, had to interrupt its operations in the 8,850 kilometers of oil pipelines it manages. These are essential to supply the large population centers in the eastern and southern United States.

The company transports up to 2.5 million barrels of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel per day from refineries in the Gulf of Mexico to the southern and eastern US.

Its importance is vital for the east coast of the country. It is responsible for 45% of the transportation of fuels in that area, according to its website.

In a statement Sunday night, Colonial explained that its main lines for transporting fuel remain out of service. However, some smaller pipelines, between terminals and delivery points, are already operational.

US President Joe Biden lifted restrictions on the transportation of fuel by road on Sunday. The objective is to avoid any shortages before the closure of Colonial.

Biden’s decision will allow trucks carrying gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products to circulate without time restrictions to 17 states in the southern and eastern US, as well as the District of Columbia, the Department of Transportation said in a statement. .

To lift these restrictions, the president had to resort to the declaration of a regional state of emergency.

Among other things, the measure allows drivers to transport fuel without having to take breaks of several hours, as established by federal law.