AUSTIN, USA, Apr 8 (.) – A Texas man faces federal charges for posting on Facebook that he had paid a person with coronavirus to spread the disease in grocery stores in the San Antonio area, seeking to have the people stop buying.

Federal prosecutors said in a statement Wednesday that Christopher Charles Perez, 39, was arrested by the FBI the day before and accused of spreading a deception related to weapons of mass destruction.

Prosecutors said Perez’s threat was false: He did not pay anyone with coronavirus to spread the disease.

Her arrest came the same day that 18-year-old Lorraine Maradiaga was arrested by police in Carrollton, Texas, after saying on Snapchat that she was intentionally spreading the coronavirus.

The Carrollton Police Department said on its Facebook page that Maradiaga was charged with a terrorist threat.

(Report by Brad Brooks in Austin, Texas. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)