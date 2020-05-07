Former NFL star Brett Favre will return $ 1.1 million in money he was paid from welfare programs for multiple acts in which he had to make speeches but in which he did not appear, the state’s auditor reported on Wednesday. Mississippi.

Auditor Shad White said his office received half a million dollars on Wednesday from Favre, who promised to pay another $ 600,000 in installments over the coming months.

Favre’s steps to return the money came two days after White revealed a spending audit by the Mississippi Department of Human Services. The document showed that Favre had received payments from the Mississippi Community Education Center, a nonprofit group whose leader faces charges of defrauding social welfare systems.

Mississippi is one of the poorest states in the country. The community center had contracts with Human Services to spend money through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.

“I want to applaud Mr. Favre for his good faith effort to do the right thing and restore this to TANF taxpayers and families,” White wrote in a statement released Wednesday. “To date, we have not seen records indicating that Mr. Favre knew that TANF was the program that served as the source of the money that was paid to him.”

The audit released Monday said the center paid Favre Enterprises half a million dollars in December 2017 and $ 600,000 in June 2018. In return, the retired quarterback was required to make speeches in at least three acts.

The auditor’s report indicates that, “after a superficial review of those dates, it was determined that the contracted individual did not speak or was present at those events.”

Favre, who resides in Mississippi, does not face criminal charges. The auditor’s report mentions the payments made to it as “questioned” costs. White explained that term means that the auditors “saw an erroneous expense or were unable to verify that the money had been legally spent.”

White said the money returned by Favre will go to the Department of Human Services.

Favre has not responded to messages The Associated Press left him since Monday seeking comment.

“We have nothing to say,” his representative Bus Cook told the AP.