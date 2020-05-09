Brett Favre yesterday refuted part of a Mississippi state auditor’s report, which states that the retired quarterback received $ 1.1 million in funding from welfare programs to deliver multiple speeches at events he never attended.

Favre told an ESPN radio show in the state of Wisconsin that the conventions actually provided for him to participate in public radio announcements, which aired for a few years in Mississippi.

The former NFL player reiterated that he will return the money.

“I made announcements that ran for three years, they paid me for it. It was no different than other occasions when I have sponsored for other people. Now they say I got $ 1.1 million and didn’t show up to make speeches It is absolutely false, one hundred percent, “he said.

The audit revealed Monday said Favre Enterprises had received $ 500,000 in December 2017 and $ 600,000 in January 2018 from the Mississippi Community Education Center, a nonprofit group whose former leader is accused of a ruse. embezzlement of healthcare resources.

Mississippi is one of the poorest states in the country. The education center had contracts with the Department of Human Services to disburse money through the Temporary Assistance for Needy families program, known by the acronym TANF.

According to the auditor’s report, Favre was to make speeches in at least three separate acts.

But “after a superficial review of those dates, it was determined that the contracted individual did not speak or was present at those events,” the report states.

Yesterday, Favre emphasized that money was not related to appearances to deliver speeches. He denied that he had failed to comply with any presentation at events.

“That is not me,” he emphasized. “I mean, I’m sure I would never do something like that.”

Auditor Shad White said his office received half a million dollars on Wednesday from Favre, who also pledged to return another $ 600,000 in installments in the coming months.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad