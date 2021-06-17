Favorites advance in Birmingham

The favorites advanced on the first day of the tournament on grass in Birmingham, of category 250, with triumphs of Donna Vekic, Heather Watson, Caroline García and Marie Bouzkova, among other.

This WTA 250, which takes place the same week as the WTA 500 in Berlin, two weeks before the start of Wimbledon, features Elise mertens and with Ons Jabeur as first and second seed respectively.

While waiting for the favorites to the title to start their participation this Tuesday, the day of Monday left several important victories in the table, such as the local Heather watson, number 70 in the world, which accounted for Viktorija golubic, for 3-6, 6-2 and 6-2.

The triumph of the British could not join his two compatriots. Harriet Dart fell against the French Caroline garcia for 7-5, 4-6 and 6-4, while Francesca Jones, guest of the organization, lost against Donna vekic, third seeded, by 6-1 and 6-2. The Croatian is looking to enhance the success of her participation here in 2013, when she reached the final.

They also advanced to the second round Bouzkova, who could with the veteran Su-Wei Hsieh, for 3-6, 6-1 and 6-2, Y Coco vandeweghe, who is making a hole in the circuit after a plague of injuries and beat Kristyna Pliskova for 6-4 and 7-6 (1) with 13 direct aces.

To complete the day, the Italian Camila giorgi he bowed down his compatriot Giulia Gatto-Monticone for 6-3 and 6-0, and the czech Tereza Martincova defeated Samantha Stosur, Grand Slam winner and invited by the organization, by 6-3 and 6-4.

This Tuesday Mertens will enter the scene, against Alja Tomljanovic, Jabeur, against Caty McNally, and Marta Kostyuk, who defeated Garbiñe Muguruza at Roland Garros, against Madison Brengle.