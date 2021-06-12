Favorable report from BME Growth on the incorporation of MioGroup

The Market Coordination and Incorporations Committee has sent the Board of Directors a favorable evaluation report on compliance with the requirements for incorporation of MIOGROUP once all the documentation presented has been studied.

MIOGROUP will be the fourth company to join BME Growth in 2021.

MIOGROUP will carry out a share subscription offer in the next few days. Once completed, it will publish an annex to the Informative Document with the result. The Board of Directors of the company plans to take the subscription price of the capital increase as a reference for the beginning of the trading of the shares.

The Registered Advisor of the company is Norgestion, while GVC Gaesco Values will act as Liquidity Provider.

MIOGROUP is a Spanish independent group positioned as an expert strategic consultancy in the integration of marketing services and digital transformation, aimed at providing a measurable impact to its clients’ business through the use of technology, digitization processes and a consultative business approach .