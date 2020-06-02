Restart of industrial activities, free trade agreement, collection increased by 60 billion, trade sales remain: AMLO
He even said that in May less than 350 thousand jobs were lost, that is, a decrease in unemployment in the context of the coronavirus emergency.
– «The numbers I have speak of a decrease in job losses, we are going to lose less than 350 thousand jobs in May ».
In this sense, he estimated that the jobs lost will not exceed one million, in his estimates.
– «(…), I estimate that if we do well it will not exceed the million jobs lost in the pandemic«.
Bottom
I think the most difficult quarter will be April and June, said AMLO.
In continuation of his presentation he said that “the recovery, although it will start as early as this month, will be more noticeable from July to December.”
– «(…), that’s my forecast, I have elements, there are favorable indicators, “said the head of the Mexican executive.
From the peninsula of Yucatan and in a setting of rains caused by storm Amanda, listed the positive indicators for the economic recovery:
“(…), I knowIt is restarting the construction industry, mining, the automotive industry; is going to start the operation of the Free Trade Agreement“He exemplified.
Big collection
We are seeing the collection, – he said – we are going to have a «higher collection of around 60 billion pesos in relation to the same period last year ».
Even jobs were created in the emergency, few but significant
In addition to stressing that while in June it will “hit rock bottom” As for the economic consequences caused by the Covid, also in that same month the recovery begins.
“Retail sales have not plummeted“He gave before addressing the issue of employment.
The jobs
– «(…), there were days in May, days when jobs were not lost, on the contrary, they were created, few but there were new jobs enrolled in social security, “he revealed.
Recovery schedule
“April-May-June is going to hit bottom” – assured AMLO-, It will be more complicated than from January to March.
But from July onwards, to December: «We are going to recover, the recovery is going to start, that is my prognosis and I am working for that»he pointed out.
Ayotzinapa, open research, we want to know the truth: AMLO
Independent Interdisciplinary Group of Experts with access to all information, including that of the armed forces. There will be no impunity. Justice: AMLO
Regeneration, June 2, 2020. From Yucatan, the President of Mexico guaranteed that the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI), will have access to all the information that the Ayotzinapa case requires and will have freedom of action.
At the express question of the media, AMLO reiterated the investigation into the disappearance of the Ayotzinapa normalistas.
– «There is no limit, we want to know the truth«- he expressed.
The GIEI
How will he remember Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI) was a group designated on January 16, 2015 to participate in the investigations of the disappearance of the 43 normalista students from Ayotzinapa.
Sedena
– “Sedena has been providing information to find out the truth,” said the president.
In this sense, he assured that no there is no limit for independent GIEI researchers.
In this regard he stressed: «There is no limit, we want to know the truth ».
It was then that he explained that the Secretary of National Defense, the Sedena, is helping in the investigation.
– (…), providing evidence and all the documents that the Defense Secretariat has, “he said.
Open investigation
He also recalled that The investigations are carried out by the Office of the Prosecutor and that it is an open matter.
AMLO confirmed that there will be no impunity in the case of the disappearance of the Ayotzinapa normalistas.
He said that he is «in the hands of the prosecution and the investigation is open ».
– «There will be no impunity, we have to clarify what happened and know where the young people are», sentenced the President of Mexico.
The “pact of silence” will NOT work
He again referred to the ‘pact of silence ’among the criminals that has prevented him from knowing the fate of the normalistas who disappeared in Iguala, Guerrero on September 26 and 27, 2014.
– «The so-called pact of silence will not work, we have to know what happened to the young people of Ayotzinapa»he stated bluntly.
AMLO expressed his confidence in prompt results and described the events as “a thorn in the ass.”
– “(…) it is something that hurts Mexico and cannot be forgotten,” said the president from Yucatan and in the midst of an intense downpour.