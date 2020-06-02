Restart of industrial activities, free trade agreement, collection increased by 60 billion, trade sales remain: AMLO “data-medium-file =” https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/recuperacion_economica.jpg?fit=300%2C150&ssl=1 “data-large-file = “https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/recuperacion_economica.jpg?fit=696%2C348&ssl=1” class = “size-full wp-image-263112” src = “https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/recuperacion_economica.jpg?resize=696%2C348&ssl=1” alt = “Indicators of economic recovery” width = “696 “height =” 348 “srcset =” https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/recuperacion_economica.jpg?w=800&ssl=1 800w, https: // i0. wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/recuperacion_economica.jpg?resize=300%2C150&ssl=1 300w, https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads /2020/06/recuperacion_economica.jpg?resize=768%2C384&ssl=1 768w, https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/recuperacion_economica.jpg?resize=696% 2C348 & ssl = 1 696w “sizes =” (max-width: 696px) 100vw, 696px “data-recalc-dims =” 1 ” />

He even said that in May less than 350 thousand jobs were lost, that is, a decrease in unemployment in the context of the coronavirus emergency.

– «The numbers I have speak of a decrease in job losses, we are going to lose less than 350 thousand jobs in May ».

In this sense, he estimated that the jobs lost will not exceed one million, in his estimates.

– «(…), I estimate that if we do well it will not exceed the million jobs lost in the pandemic«.

Bottom

I think the most difficult quarter will be April and June, said AMLO.

In continuation of his presentation he said that “the recovery, although it will start as early as this month, will be more noticeable from July to December.”

– «(…), that’s my forecast, I have elements, there are favorable indicators, “said the head of the Mexican executive.

From the peninsula of Yucatan and in a setting of rains caused by storm Amanda, listed the positive indicators for the economic recovery:

“(…), I knowIt is restarting the construction industry, mining, the automotive industry; is going to start the operation of the Free Trade Agreement“He exemplified.

Big collection

We are seeing the collection, – he said – we are going to have a «higher collection of around 60 billion pesos in relation to the same period last year ».

Even jobs were created in the emergency, few but significant

In addition to stressing that while in June it will “hit rock bottom” As for the economic consequences caused by the Covid, also in that same month the recovery begins.

“Retail sales have not plummeted“He gave before addressing the issue of employment.

The jobs

– «(…), there were days in May, days when jobs were not lost, on the contrary, they were created, few but there were new jobs enrolled in social security, “he revealed.

Recovery schedule

“April-May-June is going to hit bottom” – assured AMLO-, It will be more complicated than from January to March.

But from July onwards, to December: «We are going to recover, the recovery is going to start, that is my prognosis and I am working for that»he pointed out.

