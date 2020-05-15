FAUSTO TARANTO – THE PRIMITIVE CIRCLE

Andalusia struggles in an anxiety that shakes it too many times with the fragility of a ship in the middle of a storm. The fight against a false, stereotyped and interested image sometimes installed from outside. The impassive ignorance mixed with the victimhood of the one who thinks he is superior. The impassive disaffection from within. It is also necessary to sing the mea culpa. The blindfold to defend a imposed reality. That does not allow you to move forward. The need to defend your own personality as rich in roots as poor in your own strength. The grief at the false interpretation of a way of feeling life. Of a daily struggle that distance ignores. And what’s worse. Closeness often denies. The strength of your own personality shaped by the richness of the culture of the time.

Musically many bands fight to maintain that legacy and claim that the external offense is sometimes the fear of recognizing their own mistake. From one sound spectrum to another. Valuing Andalusian rock with the diversity of nuances that it is capable of supporting without losing its greatness. Opening the doors to understand and demonstrate that between a house gate in the Santiago neighborhood, a London club or the sounds of any industrial circle, they can be easily united by the need to show the wealth of those who embrace what the winds bring them and those who he is able to draw from the depth of his land. This is the case of Fausto Taranto. Those of Granada show their cards again with this «The primitive circle».

Paco Luque and Quini Valdivia already knew what had been done since the time of the long-awaited Zulu Hour. His mestizo conception of metal is transferred without a doubt to Fausto Taranto. His perception of hard rock, the most progressive metal, traditional heavy metal to create a unique alliance with flamenco as its root. “Not even leftovers” is a clear example of this. Better sound explanation than any text is capable of capturing. Fausto Taranto bets on musical wealth. Openly. Without barriers. Without explanation. Only on the basis of talent. Ismael’s effortless and natural mutation from rock vocalist to cantaor and vice versa. As frank as rainwater. Able to put the necessary meat on the grill to sound forceful and to cross the doors of worlds so far apart at first.

“The primitive circle” may seem more than anecdotal to more than one. A rare bird. A proposal that seeks to deviate from the most orthodox path. Maybe it can be understood like this. But also as a song of freedom and pain. A knock on the table to break chains. A lament in search of liberation. Perhaps it is true that it will depend on the listener. From the interpretation that each one wants to give – or have the capacity – to the received message. Fausto Taranto achieve this for some so inconceivable and every day more, when we seem to cling more to the flags than to the people, that we can feel our own pride at the same time that we break down walls and borders that separate us. Something written in the books long ago. Something that both prefer to demonize before understanding. Fausto Taranto play in another league. Maybe in a league of its own. But they do it in a way that you can only surrender to their music.

FAUSTO TARANTO – THE PRIMITIVE CIRCLE

