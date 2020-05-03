Fausto Silva turned 70 and won the family’s honor. In a rare click, the presenter posed with all his children, as his wife showed on Instagram. In the photo, the commander of ‘Domingão do Faustão’ appears next to Lara, the result of his marriage to Magda Colares, Rodrigo and João Guilherme, sons of the artist with Luciana Cardoso. On the web, celebrities congratulated the global

Luciana Cardoso published a photo on Instagram this Saturday (2), the day her husband, Fausto Silva, turned 70. In the post, the journalist congratulated the presenter on her birthday. “It’s today!”, Vibrated the producer. In the image, Fausto appears next to Lara Silva, the result of his marriage to Magda Colares, Rodrigo and João Guilherme Silva, his children with Luciana, for whom he has already been honored on TV. Compared to his father, João greeted the artist by the date. “I love you very much, father,” he declared, using a click that appears with Faustão and Rodrigo.

Famous congratulate Faustão on social networks

In the comments, Fausto received messages from famous friends. “Beautiful! Congratulations, dear Faust!” Wrote Eliana. “Congratulations, Faustão! I wish you all the best,” said Kaysar Dadour. “Lu, send him a hug for me! Congratulations always!”, Wished Viviane Araujo. “Happiness! May God bless this family that receives everyone with so much respect and affection”, said Cris Vianna. “Long live! Congratulations Fausto, beloved friend! Health, love, family, friends … all the best”, wished Angélica. “Send him a kiss! I wish you health, peace, joy and love,” added Ticiane Pinheiro. “Viva !!! Congratulations Faustão and beloved family”, commented Sabrina Sato. “Congratulations! Much health Fausto. A year of great health and light for you”, added Ana Furtado.

Presenter cites importance of isolation

Fausto remains in quarantine following the guidelines of the Ministry of Health in the fight against the coronavirus. From his home, during the program, the presenter reinforced the importance of social distance. “Me completing five weeks at home, oh crazy, not even my dog ​​talks to me anymore. Bunny? I didn’t see a rabbit, or mouse, or a rat here at home. But we have to stay home to face this enemy. In fact, all of humanity has “, he pointed out.

‘Domingão’ has special edition due to coronavirus

As well as soap operas and other audience programs, “Domingão” has exhibited special editions so that the public can review the best moments of the program at home. Previously, Faustão left a message for viewers at the opening of the attraction: “Difficult times. Times of war against the coronavirus. Brazil and the world on their knees to face this situation. And therefore, solidarity, fraternity and, even more so. , the awareness of each one are essential factors for us to overcome this phase “.

