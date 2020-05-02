Fausto Silva turned 70 this Saturday (2) and won a series of tributes from fans on Twitter. ‘This fashion icon and king of Domingão turns 70 today. Happy birthday, Faustão. Like you, there is no other in the world. Eat a lot of cake today, ‘said a user on the microblog. What surprised some netizens, however, was the age of the Globo presenter

Fausto Silva turned 70 this Saturday (2) and won a series of tributes from fans on Twitter. “This fashion icon and Domingão’s king turns 70 today. Happy birthday, Faustão. Like you, there is no other in the world. Eat a lot of cake today,” said a user on the microblog. What caught the attention of some netizens, however, was the age of the presenter, who commanded “Domingão” without an audience for the first time in 31 years due to the coronavirus, a disease with which some celebrities have already been diagnosed. Faustão has followed the guidelines of the Ministry of Health to contain the covid-19 pandemic and his program continues with special editions during the quarantine.

Faustão’s age impresses the web

On social media, Faustão’s age surprised those who follow his work. “Shocked that Faustão is 70 years old,” said one. “What do you mean, Faustão is 70 years old?” Asked another. “Faustão is turning 70, man, after that I’m going to sleep”, joked one. “Shocked that Faustão is already in his 70s. For me, he was still 50. It’s well maintained,” praised another. “Faustão is 70 years old? Hey, crazy man!”, Another was surprised. “Faustão is 70 years old today. I thought he wasn’t even 60 years old. Do you realize that that vigorous and lively man was born shortly after the end of World War II?”, Observed another.

Presenter comments on quarantine

Experiencing home isolation with his family, as well as other famous people, Faustão highlighted the importance of quarantine. “Me completing five weeks at home, oh crazy, not even my dog ​​talks to me anymore. Bunny? I didn’t see a rabbit, or mouse, or a mouse here at home. But we have to stay home to face this enemy. In fact, all of humanity has “, he evaluated. Previously, the presenter explained the absence of fixed ballet in the attraction. “It happened to one of the girls in the ballet, who was at the rehearsal, is in danger of being contaminated. To preserve everyone who works here, it was decided to put everyone in quarantine. As I was not present at the rehearsal, I’m here”, clarified reporter Carol Miarelli.

Artist looks turned internet craze

For some time now, a detail aroused the curiosity of the fans who follow “Domingão” weekly on TV: the stylish T-shirts worn by Fausto. Married to the presenter, Luciana Cardoso showed her husband’s dressing room and looks. “Just the mistress to invade the dressing room and make me talk about a T-shirt. Is it soft?!? Before, I used what I was used to. Then, I lost about 40 kilos and ended up varying the clothes more. But I used everything, I just haven’t done it naked yet. “, joked Faustão. With a wide variety of clothes, the audience is surprised when the famous repeats some piece in the program: “The situation is difficult, people! Do you think I went to the shirts because? It is much cheaper than the shirts I wore!” .

(By Patrícia Dias)

See too:

Maiara films Fernando cooking in his underwear and melts: ‘Beautiful thing like that’