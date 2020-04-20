In the 1990s, the group É o Tchan was an axé phenomenon. And, taking advantage of his success, he made a kind of ‘rotation’ among the dancers who accompanied him. This Sunday, 19, Fausto Silva decided to reprise one of the most fierce disputes in the band’s history: Viviane Araújo against Scheila Carvalho. One of the two would be ‘Tchan’s new brunette’.

Fausto Silva reprises the contest for ‘the new brunette of Tchan’, from 1997, disputed between Viviane Araújo and Scheila Carvalho.

The group É o Tchan was called Gera Samba before 1994 and had as main dancers Carla Perez and Débora Brasil.

Since mid-March, Domingão do Faustão no longer has an audience because of the new coronavirus. The program is being marked by reruns of paintings and presentation by national and international artists.

In 1997, Scheila Carvalho won the dispute on that occasion. Viviane Araújo participated in soap operas on TV Globo, in the Escolhinha do Professor Raimundo and gained notoriety acting as a drum queen in several samba schools in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro during the carnival.

This Sunday, 19, Faustão also decided to show the contest ‘the new blonde of Tchan’, made in 1998, whose winner was Sheila Mello. In addition to these moments, Domingão do Faustão exhibited the main choreographies of the group.

On social networks, Internet users had fun with the reruns during the quarantine because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

“The world ending and me here dancing It is Tchan with Faustão. Ah, the height of the quarantine Brazil”, wrote a follower on Twitter. “Faustão once again taking us to a time when the Brazilian was genuinely happy,” said another. Check out.

